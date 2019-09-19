WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A possible cougar was spotted in a Woodburn neighborhood Thursday morning, according to police.
Prior to 5 a.m., police received a report of a cougar sighting from a Woodburn School District employee.
According to police, the employee reported seeing the cougar on the sidewalk of Meridian Drive heading towards Tukwilla Drive, which is a residential area.
Officers responded to the area, but were not able to locate the animal.
Police notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, surrounding law enforcement and the Woodburn School District of the reported sighting.
Neighbors were also alerted and asked to keep their eyes open.
Lynn Buchanan says cougar sightings are rare in Woodburn, but could see why they would wonder over.
"There's all kinds of bunnies and coyotes and all kinds of critters around here, so I was thinking maybe the cougar wanted dinner," said Buchanan.
Anyone who believes they also saw a cougar Thursday morning is asked to contact police at 503-982-2345.
Safety Tips:
- If you see a cougar from a distance do not attempt to approach it. Cougars will often retreat if they are given the opportunity, so leave them a way to escape.
- If approached by one, remain calm and stand your ground maintaining direct eye contact.
- Back away slowly, and be sure not to run. Running may trigger a chase response in cougars, which could possibly lead to an attack.
- If you’re concerned that the cougar appears aggressive, raise your voice and speak firmly, and attempt to make yourself look larger by raising your arms clapping your hands.
