PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has released more information after one person was killed and multiple others were injured by a driver Monday afternoon, in a rampage that sprawled across several blocks.
Police said the first call about an erratic driver came in at noon near the area of Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. A witness reported seeing the suspect driving at a high rate of speed and narrowly missing a pedestrian.
A second call came in at 1 p.m. about a person driving recklessly around Southeast 36th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street.
Police said the first call of a victim struck came in at 1:02 p.m. where the suspect hit a pedestrian at Southeast 33rd Avenue and Southeast Pine Street.
Witness reports indicate the suspect was traveling about 50 to 60 miles per hour in other parts of the neighborhood as he continued driving erratically, according to police.
At the end of the rampage, the suspect crashed his Honda Element and left the vehicle.
Police say this Honda Element SUV was the vehicle the suspect was driving. They say he crashed then ran from the scene and community members helped corral him until officers arrested him. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Ery2JUNCzr— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) January 25, 2021
On Monday, a witness told FOX 12 he helped surround the suspect to prevent him from escaping before police arrived.
After being detained, the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he remained as of late Tuesday morning. Police said the suspect's identity will be released after he is booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
One victim died at an area hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.
Police said nine others were injured. Five victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance and one victim was taken by private vehicle. Most victims suffered minor injuries and are recovering.
Two of the victims were bicyclists and six were pedestrians, according to police.
Detectives believe the crime scene covered the area between Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast 15th Avenue, from East Burnside Street to Southeast Belmont Street. Police said detectives are still checking dispatch records for additional calls that may be associated with this incident.
According to police, detectives did not find evidence that this was an act of terrorism. Detectives also did not find bias indicators, nor do they believe this is politically motivated, police said.
However, police did say that detectives believe the suspect's actions showed intent to hit and injure people.
"The multiple hit and run crashes by the same suspect yesterday were traumatic for our community," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "Thank you to the many community members who responded to assist victims and alerted police to the suspect. All of us at PPB send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the person who was killed as well as our hopes for recovery to those injured. We are committed to a full investigation so that the person involved can be held accountable for these senseless acts of violence."
Detectives are now asking any community members who witnessed any of the driving behaviors associated to a silver Honda Element in or around the crime scene area to please call detectives. Also, any community members who live in or have a business that are within the crime scene who may have video, please contact Detective Joseph Corona at (503) 823-0508 or Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 21-22752.
