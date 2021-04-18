WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a driver at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.
WPD said the victim had agreed to give the suspect a ride but asked him to get out of the car multiple times. The suspect refused and told the victim that he had a gun and to keep driving.
The victim eventually stopped at the intersection of Tulip Avenue and Foxglove Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. after seeing people outside and was able to ask for help. The suspect threatened the victim with the gun and ran off with items from the car.
The suspect is described as a heavier-set Hispanic male, approximately 30-years-old between 5’8 and 5’10. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.
Police are asking for help identifying the man who is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to please contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.
