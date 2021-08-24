Police search for driver in Salem crash; 1 person dead

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed in a three-car crash in Salem late Monday night, according to the Salen Police Department.
Officers were called out to the intersection of Portland Road and Bill Frey Road Northeast at approximately 10:00 p.m. Investigators said a motorcycle and a Volkswagen sedan were racing on southbound Portland Road and ran a red light at Bill Frey Drive. As the motorcycle and sedan approached the intersection, they crashed into a Chevy Tahoe, turning on to Portland Road from Bill Frey Drive from the opposite direction.
Police said the driver of the sedan left the scene before officers could arrive.
The Tahoe driver and motorcyclist were taken to the hospital. The motorcyclist, identified as Christopher James Martinez, 30, of Salem, died from his injuries at the hospital. The Tahoe driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.
Salem police are asking for help to identify the driver of the sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Traffics Team at 503-588-6293.
