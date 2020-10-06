GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are asking for help after a hit-and-run on Sunday involving an 8-year-old boy in Gresham.
The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the corner of Northeast 178th Avenue and Northeast Oregon Street.
The boy at the time of the crash was riding riding his bicycle and suffered serious injuries, according to investigators. Gresham police on Tuesday said the boy is expected to survive.
Witnesses told law enforcement that the person who hit the boy was driving a gold or champagne colored van with a black roof rack attached.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the van or the driver is asked to call Officer Kritter at 503-618-3219.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
WHY are there so many hit & runs these days? When I grew up, this was unheard of. What's the difference between then & now that causes so much irresponsibility on our streets now?
