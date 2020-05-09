GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old runaway boy.
Ethan Olten was last seen Friday at 5:00 p.m. leaving a family friend’s home near Southeast Morlan Avenue and Southeast 4th Street, police said. He uses public transportation and is familiar with navigating through Gresham and East Portland.
Olten has brown hair and eyes, is 5-feet-tall and weighs around 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray Carhartt knit hat, black sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Olten or knows any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and refer to case #20-23081.
