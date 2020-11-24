WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One man was arrested and another is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Cedar Mill, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred on Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. at the AutoZone in the 820 block of Northwest Murray Boulevard.
According to investigators, one man stole from the store and then ran to a truck that was waiting for him outside. The driver of the truck pulled out a gun and confronted the store employee before driving away.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit investigated the case and identified the man who stole from the store as 24-year-old Brian Hauth; Hauth was arrested on Nov. 15 and is being held at the Washington County Jail. He is facing charges including robbery in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the second degree, theft in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The man driving the truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brenton Voorhies, of Hillsboro. Voorhies is also facing charges, but his current location is not known, according to detectives. There is an active felony warrant out for his arrest. Voorhies stands approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has a distinctive scar across his left cheek and a unique tattoo on the top of his left hand, according to investigators.
Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Voorhies is asked to call 503-629-0111. Anyone who sees Voorhies should not approach him and should instead call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
COVID made them do it. It brings out the worst in bad thugs. No worries, those few last taxpayers will pay for it all and make it right. Is stolen money taxable?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.