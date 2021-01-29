SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem Police Department asks for the public’s help to find a missing 6-year-old Salem girl.
Ivonna Cofey left her home with her twin sister and became separated at approximately 5:00 p.m., according to SPD.
Police said Cofey is Black with a slender built. She is believed to be wearing a grey shirt with pink tights.
Cofey was last seen in the Lakeside Village Mobile Home park located in the 3300 block of Turner Road SE.
The Marion County Search and Rescue team has been deployed and is actively searching the area. Anyone traveling in the area and happens to see Cofey is asked to call 911.
