SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man they say robbed a store at gunpoint.
The robbery occurred at the Casa Mexico store in the 3400 block of Portland Road Drive Northeast on Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to police.
Officers describe the suspect as a white man who stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet tall.
Officers say he weighs approximately 150 to 190 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, pants, and a hooded sweatshirt and arrived and left the scene in a 2001 to 2002 dark-colored Nissan Frontier pickup.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Salem Police Department's tip line at 503-588-8477.
