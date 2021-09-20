ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) – Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Albany home and sexually assaulted two girls early Monday morning.
Albany police responded to a report of a break-in at a home in the 3200 block of Southeast Jackson Street just after 4 a.m. Officers said the stepmother had returned home to find the front door open. When she entered the home, she found her partner asleep and heard noises coming from the girl’s bedroom. When she went to check on the girls, both under 10-years-old, she found an unknown man sexually assaulting them. The suspect pushed past her and ran away.
Officers arrived and searched the area but were unable to find him.
The girls were taken to the hospital and later to a child advocacy center.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5’7” with short blond hair and between 20 to 30-years-old. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black sweat-like pants.
APD said this is an active investigation. Anyone who may have seen the suspect or may have information about him is asked to call detectives at 541-917-7686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.