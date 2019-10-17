LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Police served a search warrant at a home in Lebanon, leading to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of methamphetamine near a school.
The search warrant was served Wednesday on the 1900 block of 91st Street.
Officers arrested Nicholas Orval Duncan Jr., 41, on charges including delivery of a controlled substance-meth within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of meth.
Duncan was booked into the Linn County Jail.
Police said they seized 21.4 grams of meth from the home, along with a digital scale, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia.
Lebanon officers said they have not had contact with Duncan on prior drug-related cases, but they have contacted him in connection with traffic stops, disturbances and civil complaints.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Timothy Trahan with the Lebanon Police Department.
