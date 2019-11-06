PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested a wanted felon and seized multiple firearms while executing a search warrant on Tuesday.
Police said East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) and Street Crime Team (SCT) officers executed the search warrant in the 2900 block of Southeast 125th Avenue.
According to police, officers had information about a wanted felon who was reported to be in possession of heroin and firearms.
During the search, officers seized $1,559, over 120 grams of heroin, three semi-automatic handguns, an AR-15, a .308 assault rifle, a 30-30 lever action rifle, a black powder revolver, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, ballistic vests, and ammunition.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Dillon Bleichner.
Bleichner was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of heroin, delivery of heroin, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be considered.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
