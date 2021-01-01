PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A large police response is underway in northeast Portland as officers search for three armed male suspects.
Police tweeted Friday afternoon that the suspects are hiding in the neighborhood of Northeast Halsey and Broadway, between Northeast 41st and 47th Avenues.
Police said SERT has been activated.
We’re here at NE Halsey & 42nd where @PortlandPolice are searching for multiple people who they say are armed. The road is closed here. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/cCz3mrEcOS— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) January 1, 2021
Police said the suspects they are looking for, described as young males, were involved in an armed robbery that took place earlier Friday in the 2800 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at a marijuana dispensary.
The dispensary staff reported to police that they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspects left in a vehicle.
At 2:00 p.m., an officer spotted the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued, even reaching 100 mph on Interstate 84. The vehicle exited at the Hollywood District and then stopped. The suspects fled on foot.
Police said there were as many as five suspects in the armed robbery. Two have been arrested, and three are believed to be outstanding.
Residents in the search area are told to stay in their homes, lock doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious people on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.