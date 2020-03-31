TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are searching for three men involved in an armed robbery at a Tigard home early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 11900 block of Southwest North Dakota Street.
According to police, the men were wearing masks and entered the home through an unlocked door. They then confronted the residents at gunpoint.
The men stole miscellaneous property before taking one of the resident’s cars, a white 2014 Ford Fusion with an Oregon license plate 314HWC, and fleeing the area, according to law enforcement.
Officers arrived after the men had left. No one was hurt.
Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public related to this incident. Detectives with the Tigard Police Department continue to investigate.
Anyone who sees the stolen car should not approach it and should instead call 911.
