PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a man who is accused of pointing a gun at officers and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in a different vehicle Wednesday evening.
At around 9:11 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle and a vehicle that had been closely following the motorcycle in the 9000 block of Northeast Fremont Street.
Police said the operator of the motorcycle ran into a nearby home, then exited the home and approached the vehicle that had been following him.
The man then entered the vehicle and pointed a handgun at officers. Police said the man then ordered the female driver out of the driver's seat and into the front passenger seat before fleeing the scene.
The motorcycle was left behind and officers learned that it was stolen, according to police.
At this time, police said it is not known whether the driver of the vehicle and the operator of the motorcycle are known to each other.
Police are asking for help locating the vehicle described as a white Mitsubishi Lancer with Washington plate BNV0608.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the investigation are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
