PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for two armed suspects involved in a home invasion and robbery in north Portland early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a home in the 8600 block of North Foss on the report of robbery. According to police, the two suspects threatened a man in the home with a handgun.
The suspects stole an item and then left in a Jeep, according to police.
Police said a sergeant in the area spotted the vehicle and stopped it in the 7100 block of North Chase. The suspect did not obey police commands and fled the scene.
Officers are searching the area for the suspects.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have responded to the 7100 block of North Chase Avenue to help officers with the neighborhood search.
The suspects are described as two white men in their 20s, both with a slight build. One is 5 feet 8 inches tall and the other is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.
The public is asked to avoid the area between North Willamette Boulevard to North Lombard Street from North Chase Avenue to North Seward Avenue during the search.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call police at 503-823-3333.
This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.
