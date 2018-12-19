GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a deli in Gresham Tuesday night.
Officers responded to Sidekicks Deli, located at 1489 Southeast Hogan Road, at around 10:17 p.m. on the report of an armed robbery.
Police said an employee closing the store was robbed by a man armed with a black handgun. The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The employee was not injured.
The suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall, and has a skinny build. He was wearing all dark clothing and had his face covered with a bandana.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or the suspect, should contact Gresham police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
