PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for an armed carjacker who pulled a woman from her vehicle in southeast Portland on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 8900 block of Southeast Market Street at 5:31 p.m.
Investigators said a woman was sitting in her car when a man approached and held her at gunpoint. The suspect demanded the woman get out of the car, but when she didn’t immediately respond, he fired a gun into the ground.
Police said the suspect then pulled the woman out of her car.
With the woman on the ground, the man took her purse and then drove off in her car.
The suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall in his 30s dressed in all dark clothing with an American flag-print gaiter mask.
The car is a 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible with Oregon plates 911EGB.
Anyone who sees the suspect or the car is asked to call 911.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Kyffin Marcum at Kyffin.Marcum@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
