PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two suspects are at large after they stole a person’s car, bound that person with restraints, and then drove them to Mt. Tabor Park, where a shooting occurred, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to the park Tuesday just after 6 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire. The shooting occurred after two park visitors saw the victim bound outside of the stolen car and asked what was going on, police say.
According to law enforcement, the suspects stole the victim’s black 2007 BMW 525 in southwest Portland at the Barbur Boulevard Transit Center.
The carjacking victim and the two park visitors were not hurt in the shooting, according to officers, who say the suspects fled in the stolen car. The suspects are described as black men in their late 20s.
The BMW has an Oregon license plate of 001DDR.
Anyone with information that could be helpful in this case is asked to call Portland Police Detective Ken Reynolds at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.