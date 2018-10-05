WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run that happened at a Woodland gas station early Thursday morning.
The hit-and-run happened at the ampm, located at 1039 Lewis River Road, at around 3:48 a.m.
In surveillance video, a white Ford Excursion can be seen driving in reverse and crashing into a silver car that was pulling up to the pump. After the crash, the white Ford Excursion takes off.
No word on if the driver of the silver car was injured.
Police said the vehicle was found abandoned in Clark County. Officers are working to identify the driver.
Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call 360-225-8981 and reference case number W18-718.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
