PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who fled from a crash in northeast Portland early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at Northeast Lombard Street and North Williams Avenue at around 4:40 a.m.
According to police, a dark-colored Mazda was on N. Williams when witnesses say it went through a stop sign and t-boned a silver Camry. The Camry then spun and hit a pole.
The driver of the Camry is OK, according to police. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said two people, a man and a woman, were inside the Mazda and took off on foot after the crash. Officers searched the area, but did not locate them.
#UPDATE: @PortlandPolice say they’re investigating crash at NE Lombard & N Williams as hit & run. Driver of silver Toyota told officers he was coming east on Lombard when black Mazda ran a stop sign going north on Williams and crashed into them. Driver of Mazda took off on foot pic.twitter.com/TnYuR8kvRt— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 18, 2018
Police also said they are checking to see if the Mazda is stolen.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Portland police at 503-823-3333.
