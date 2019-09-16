PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in northeast Portland Sunday night.
The crash occurred on Northeast Portland Highway at Northeast 45th Avenue just after 8 p.m., according to law enforcement. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team continues to investigate and said the driver is wanted for failing to perform the duties of a driver - hit-and-run.
Police have not provided a description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 19-319949.
