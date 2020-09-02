VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are asking for help after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Vancouver on Wednesday evening.
The collision occurred in the area of E. Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard at approximately 6:42 p.m., according to the police department.
The suspect vehicle, a silver or light tan GMC Envoy, was last seen heading west on Mill Plain Boulevard and likely has right front end damage, according to police.
The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the location of the SUV or additional information about the crash is asked to call police at 360-869-6800.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
