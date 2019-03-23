PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver crashed into a Portland police car during a welfare check in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to check the welfare of a person reportedly unconscious in a car in the 2600 block of Southeast 145th and Division Street.
The car was parked in a parking lot of an apartment complex, according to police.
When officer woke the driver, they started the car and backed out in turn hitting the front bumper of a police car.
Police said the officers had to jump out of the way, but were not injured.
The suspect drove away and has not been located.
Police said the vehicle is described as a grey Subaru hatchback and has significant damage to the left rear quarterpanel and along the driver's side.
If anyone sees the vehicle that matches that description they are asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 if it's parked and unoccupied.
