LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured an 11-year-old boy in a Lake Oswego crosswalk.
Police responded to Boones Ferry Road at Kruse Way at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said the boy was crossing Kruse Way in a crosswalk when the driver of a brown Mini Clubman turned right onto westbound Kruse Way from Southbound Boones Ferry Road and struck the child.
Police said the boy saw the car was about to hit him and tried to jump out of the way. The driver ran over the child’s foot, with the boy ending up partially on the hood of the car.
The driver honked the horn and hit the brakes before hitting the boy, according to officers, but then sped away from the scene.
A witness called police and provided aid to the boy until emergency crews arrived. The witness confirmed to investigators that the boy had the “walk” signal at the crosswalk.
The boy was taken to an urgent care clinic, where he was treated and released.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark brown four-door Mini Clubman with a roof rack. Dashcam video of the suspect vehicle was released Wednesday by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Oswego police at 503-635-0238.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.