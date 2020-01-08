Police searching for driver who hit pedestrian, fled the scene in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Grants Pass and left the scene.
The collision occurred Monday evening on Rogue River Highway near Cloverlawn Drive.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Investigators are asking for help identifying the driver and finding the involved silver two-door sedan, which they believe is from the 1990s to early 2000s. There may be damage to the car’s front end and/or hood, according to police.
Anyone who can help identify the driver or has information related to the crash is asked to call Officer Shali Marshall at 541-450-6260.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
