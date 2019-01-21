PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are continuing to search for a 29-year-old man who left the scene of an injury crash early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue at around 12:04 a.m. on the report of a crash.
Officers arrived to the scene and located two passengers. One of the passengers, 34-year-old Cherie Marie Swanson, was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The other passenger, identified as Swanson's fiancé, was treated at the scene.
The driver, identified as Nicholas Woods, left the scene before officers arrived.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Woods was traveling southbound on SE 92nd Ave. at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into several parked vehicles.
Police said Woods is now listed as the suspect in the crash investigation. They also said that Woods may be injured from the crash.
The Portland Police Bureau, along with the Woods' family, is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call PPB's Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.