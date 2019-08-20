PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are hoping the public can help them reunite a man's ashes with his family.
The cremated remains of Floyd Leslie Hill, who passed away on Oct. 17, 2000, were found outside on Monday near the intersection of North Chase Avenue and North Chautauqua Boulevard.
Police said they have learned that Hill went by "Frank" in the 1980s.
According to police, they have exhausted all resources to try and find any family or friends of Hill.
The remains have been returned to Omega Funeral & Creation Service, located at 223 Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Anyone with information that could help identify family or friends of Hill is asked to call Omega Funeral & Creation Service at 503-231-6030.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.