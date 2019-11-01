VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are searching for three teenagers after officers responded to reports of an assault in Vancouver.
According to police, responded to the 600 block of Southeast 141st Street in reference an assault with a firearm around 8 p.m.
Officer said a man confronted a group of teens in the area where a verbal argument ensued.
One of the teens displayed a handgun and hit the man in the head. The group of teens then fled the location on foot, according to police.
The man received minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.
Police Friday night were spread across several blocks and were searching the neighborhood with a drone.
Police cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m. There's no word on if they found who they were looking for.
Anyone with information regarding the event is encouraged contact the Vancouver Police Department or call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.