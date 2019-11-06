PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver is sought after leaving the scene of a crash that damaged a power pole and shut down a southeast Portland roadway Wednesday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash near Southeast 41st and Southeast Division.
Portland Fire & Rescue said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle hit a power pole.
Multiple power lines were down on the roadway after the crash. PGE crews have responded to the scene to make repairs.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash, a Subaru, was located near Southeast 87th and Southeast Division. The driver has not been located.
Officers, along with a K-9 team, are searching for the driver.
Police said SE Division is closed between SE 40th and SE 41st. The closure is expected to last six hours.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
