GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Gresham.
The crash happened at West Powell Boulevard and Southwest Duniway Avenue at around 6:47 p.m.
According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection when they were struck by a vehicle leaving the Walmart parking lot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Police said the driver did not remain at the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as an older model, 2002-2006, gold Toyota Camry with four doors.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333, or the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
