PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a woman and her dog in the Buckman neighborhood Monday morning.
At around 11:19 a.m., officers responded to a hospital where a woman was being treated. She told officers that she was struck by a car while crossing Southeast Belmont Street at Southeast 20th Avenue.
The woman, named Mandy, told FOX 12 that she and her 11-month-old labradoodle, June, were walking to the dog park when they were hit by the vehicle, which was making a left turn.
Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen eastbound on SE Belmont.
Mandy and June are recovering from injuries sustained, according to police.
Surveillance video was obtained at the scene. Police believe the suspect vehicle was a red Toyota Matrix or similar.
Anyone with information about the incident, or recognizes the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact Officer Richard Storm at Richard.Storm@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 19-413106.
