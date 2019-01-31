PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in northeast Portland.
Police said the crash happened at Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard just before 4 a.m.
Officer responded to the scene and found an injured man. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, the suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but did not locate it.
Northeast 109th was closed south of Northeast Sandy during the crash investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash, or the suspect vehicle, should contact the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.