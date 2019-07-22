HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.
The crash occurred at Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street at around 9:40 p.m.
Police said a man was struck in the intersection. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The involved vehicle did not stop and was last seen going south on SE 10th.
The suspect vehicle is described as a metallic gray 2014-19 Toyota Corolla. Police said it should have damage to the left corner of the front bumper and headlight, along with a missing driver-side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.