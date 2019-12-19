HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for suspects after they say a man was assaulted at a Hillsboro MAX station.
According to police, the man was assaulted by four juveniles and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The assault occurred at the Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport Max Station Thursday afternoon.
TriMet reported temporary delays due to police activity in the area. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
