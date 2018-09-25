PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) A suspect ran from a multiple vehicle crash in northeast Portland on Tuesday.
Portland police said they responded to the report of a multiple vehicle crash near Northeast 83rd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.
When officers arrived, they found six cars were involved in the crash.
Based on information from the investigation, officers believed that the driver of a Toyota Highlander traveled westbound on Northeast Glisan Street and crashed into multiple cars.
After the crash the driver of the Highlander fled the scene on foot and was able to escape from officers after a foot chase.
At this time the suspect has not been taken into custody, according to police.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 11 inches tall, with a medium build.
The suspect has tattoos on his arms, short red hair and likely an injury to his nose suffered as a result of the crash, according to police.
One of the occupants of one of the cars was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact PPB non-emergency at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.