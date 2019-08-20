Police searching for man accused of pointing gun at boy near Fowler Middle School

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a suspect after they say he pointed a gun at a 13-year-old boy near Fowler Middle School.
According to Tigard police, the incident was random and occurred in the area of the Fanno Creek Trail adjacent to the school around 12:30 p.m. The boy ran away from the man and was not hurt, according to officers.
Police say the man went through the baseball field into the woods of the Fanno Creek Trail after pointing the gun at the boy. The suspect is still at large after police Tuesday searched for him with help from a K9 officer and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, the man is white, stands approximately 6-feet tall, and has a skinny build. He has black dreadlocks and was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans Tuesday, according to officers.
JUST IN: @TigardPolice say a man randomly pointed a gun at a 13yo boy near Fowler Middle School this afternoon. Boy ran away unhurt, suspect ran into the woods by the Fanno Creek Trail. Suspect: skinny white man around 6’ tall with black dreads.Live report at 5pm @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/MwGPJWMjfv— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) August 20, 2019
Tigard police Tuesday searched for the man with help from a K9 officer and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Fowler Middle School was put in lockout even through school is not in session.
Law enforcement warned people Tuesday to expect a large police presence in the area. Investigators haven't received any other similar reports in the area and say they don't know why the man would have pointed a gun at the boy, or if the gun was real.
Neighbors across the street said they were surprised by the large police presence and thought the response was some kind of exercise at first.
"Being a middle school and all, I thought they were doing an active shooter drill or something like that, testing response time, and I didn’t realize it was actually a situation with somebody and a gun,” Anthony Hill, a witness, said.
Michael Thomas, another witness, said he saw several police cars rush to the scene.
"Saw 4, 5, 6, 8 cop cars. Saw some armoring up and they took off that direction through the woods like they were looking for something," Michael Thomas said. "Then when they brought a tank…it was like an amphibious tank, the guy was out the porthole coming down the street. We were just talking the other night – you can’t be safe anywhere, no matter where you go."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.