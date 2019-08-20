TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a suspect after they say he pointed a gun at a juvenile near Fowler Middle School.
According to Tigard police, the incident was random and occurred in the area of the Fanno Creek Trail adjacent to the school around 12:30 p.m.
The juvenile ran away from the man and was not hurt, according to officers.
The suspect is still at large. Police say he went through the baseball field into the woods of the Fanno Creek Trail after pointing the gun at the juvenile.
Tigard police are searching for the man with help from a K9 officer and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Fowler Middle School Tuesday afternoon was put in lockout even through school is not in session.
Law enforcement says people should expect a continued large police presence in the area.
