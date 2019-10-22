HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who reportedly displayed a firearm on the Intel Ronler Acres campus Tuesday morning.
Police said the man is accused of pointing the firearm at a woman in one of the parking structures. No shots were fired.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and balding with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a khaki or denim vest.
The suspect was driving a black 2009-2014 Acura TL, with a brushed chrome grille and chrome trim around the windows.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call Hillsboro police.
