PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that occurred during a downtown protest in June.
The assault occurred when opposing groups – one part of a “Him Too” rally, the other including Rose City Antifa – converged in downtown Portland on June 29 for demonstrations.
Police said several assaults occurred as the day unfolded. Eight people were treated by medics, including three police officers, and three people were hospitalized.
Three people were arrested, and police were working on identifying other suspects.
Police identified one of those suspects as Joseph Christian Evans, 35, who has a felony warrant for second-degree assault.
Freelance journalist Andy Ngo was assaulted during the June 29 protest. FOX 12 asked Portland police if Evans is wanted in connection with that assault and they said no.
Evans is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and has numerous tattoos on his arms, chest, neck, legs, and abdomen.
At the time of the assault, police said Evans was wearing glasses, had longer facial hair, and shoulder-length curly hair. He was wearing tan pants, a black t-shirt with "Star Wars" printed on the front, and a multicolored bandana around his neck.
Evans has no local address and was noted as last living under the Burnside Bridge, according to police.
Police said Evans' warrant is enforceable nationwide. He has previously lived in New York, Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah and California.
Anyone with information about Evans' whereabouts is asked to provide information to police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anyone who wished to remain anonymous can send tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime .
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
