Police searching for man who has repeatedly exposed himself to females in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who has repeatedly exposed himself in Battle Ground.
Officers have responded to three similar reports within the last week. In each case, the man exposed himself while approaching a woman or young girl.
All three cases took place between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24 in the area of Northwest Onsdorff Boulevard between SR-503 and Northwest 20th Avenue.
The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old with a light brown complexion, a “good” build and long dark hair to his shoulders, according to police. In one case, the man was wearing a black hoodie, a backpack and a light blue mask.
Surveillance images of the suspect were released by police Monday.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Perdue at 360-953-3879 or at jason.perdue@cityofbg.org. Anyone with immediate knowledge of the subject’s location is urged to call 9-1-1.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
