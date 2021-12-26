PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a man who did not return to his care facility on Saturday afternoon.

PPB said 62-year-old David Pond left his care facility at 7759 Southeast 72nd Avenue at 1 p.m. on Saturday and was expected back in one hour. He has not returned. The facility believes Pond might be in danger because he is unfamiliar with TriMet’s altered holiday schedule and the current weather conditions.

Police said Pond has not been diagnosed with memory issues. However, he is known to pose in various standing positions for extended periods of time.

Pond is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, but walks with an extreme hunch, so his visible height appears closer to 5 feet. He weighs about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a long navy-blue pea coat and blue jeans. He has mostly balding white hair and a full beard.

If anyone sees him, you’re asked to facilitate his return to the care facility or call police.