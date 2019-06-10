GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a report of a man who tried to get an 11-year-old girl into his truck Sunday night.
Police said the girl was walking her dog at around 6:15 p.m. on the westside of Northeast 162nd Avenue near Northeast Hoyt Street when a dirty blue, four-door Dodge pickup with a blue canopy drove along side her.
The girl told police the driver offered her treats for her and her dog if she would get inside his truck.
Police said the girl refused and ran home where she told her family what happened. The family then called police.
The driver was described as a white man between 60 to 70 years old, with light-colored straight shoulder length hair. He was clean shaven, and had a black eye patch over his left eye. He was wearing a black and grey flannel shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Gresham police at 503-618-2318.
On Friday, another 11-year-old reported an attempted abduction in Gresham.
Police said a man in a red sedan approached the girl near Northeast 194th and Davis.
The driver of the red sedan was described as an older white man with blonde hair and a beard. He also had a tattoo on his face.
Police said there's no indication that the two incidents are connected.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
