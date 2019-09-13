KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station in Keizer at gunpoint.
According to police, the man pointed a pistol at two clerks at the Astro gas station the 4400 block of River Road North before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A police dog tried to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful, according to officers. The suspect is between 20 and 29 years old, stands approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, and has a thin build and short black hair, police say.
Officers believe the suspect fled the area on foot and was headed north. Surveillance images shared by police show the suspect wearing a mask.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could be helpful to call Detective Tim Lathrop at 503-856-3481.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
