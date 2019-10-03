PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
Margaret "Maggie" Papadopulos, 17, was last seen Wednesday night in the 4300 block of Southeast 63rd Avenue.
Police said Papadopulos has autism but is able to communicate verbally. She uses TriMet but does not have a phone.
There are no indications of foul play, according to police.
Papadopulos is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. She was last seen wearing maroon leggings, a green sweatshirt, and a light blue backpack.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts, or has seen her, is asked to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
