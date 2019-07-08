PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 72-year-old man.
Ronald Gillis was last seen Friday at around 8 p.m in the 800 block of Southeast 135th Avenue.
Police said Gillis regularly goes on long walks, but it's unusual for him to be gone overnight.
According to police, Gillis does not have any life-threatening medical conditions and lives alone, but he has displayed possible symptoms of dementia.
Gillis is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left.
Anyone who sees Gillis should call 9-1-1. Anyone with tips on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov.
