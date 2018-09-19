PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a missing 89-year-old Portland woman.
The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating Marcine Herinck. She left her home on the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Officers said Herinck has memory issues, but she lives independently.
Herinck is a white woman, 4 feet 10 inches tall and 100 pounds with white hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but police said she usually wears a skirt.
Anyone who sees Herinck is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon.gov.
