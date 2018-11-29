PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help locating a 66-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Henry Brown left his home in the 5800 block of Southeast 84th Avenue to take a walk to the neighborhood store at SE 84th and Foster Road. Brown did not return home, which is uncharacteristic, according to police.
Police said Brown is suffering from dementia after a medical event and is prone to confusion.
Brown is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue puffy jacket, jeans, black Nike shoes that glow in the dark, and a black baseball hat. He may also be wearing sunglasses and walking with a cane.
Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information about Brown is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081, lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.