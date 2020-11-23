Police searching for missing 72-year-old Kelso woman

KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 72-year-old woman.
Carol Charette has not been heard from for several days, according to the Kelso Police Department.
Police said Charette’s friends and family have not been able to contact her and are worried about her well-being.
Charette does not own a vehicle and left her cell phone and purse at her home.
Anyone with information about Charette’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 360-423-1270.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.