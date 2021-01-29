VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who is missing out of Vancouver.
Donna Jean Burns, 76, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Northeast 112th Avenue.
The Vancouver Police Department said she was driving a yellow 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Washington license plate ACJ9592.
Burns planned to drive to the 7600 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, but police said it is unknown if she arrived at her destination.
Burns is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
According to police, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, a black beanie cap, and black Sketcher brand shoes.
Burns is considered endangered since her age, health and mental capacity indicate that she may have trouble returning home on her own, VPD said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or Burns or her car is asked to contact Vancouver police.
